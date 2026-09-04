5 Budget-friendly running shoes under ₹2,000 perfect for beginners; My fav brands

5 Budget-friendly running shoes under ₹2,000 ideal for beginners; My fav brands (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Getting into running doesn't mean you need to spend thousands on your first pair of shoes. If you're starting with short runs, brisk walks or a mix of jogging and walking, a comfortable pair with decent cushioning, a breathable upper and a secure fit can be a sensible place to begin. There are several budget-friendly running shoes under ₹2,000 worth considering. I've shortlisted five options from Campus, adidas, SPARX and Reebok that can work for beginners looking for an affordable pair for running, walking, gym sessions or everyday workouts. Before buying, though, don't shop based on the price tag alone. Fit matters more than the brand name. Your running shoes should feel secure around the heel and midfoot, while leaving enough room for your toes to move comfortably. If you're new to running, it's also worth starting gradually rather than assuming an expensive shoe will compensate for doing too much too soon.

What should beginners look for in running shoes? You don't need to understand every technical specification before buying your first pair. Start with the basics. Fit: Your heel shouldn't slip excessively, and your toes shouldn't feel cramped. Cushioning: Beginners may appreciate some cushioning, particularly if they're spending more time walking and jogging. Breathability: A mesh upper can help keep your feet more comfortable during workouts, especially in India's warmer weather. Purpose: If you're going to use the shoes for running, walking and the gym, look for a versatile pair. If you're eventually planning longer-distance running, you may want to invest in a more specialised running shoe later. And most importantly, don't let the ₹2,000 budget make you feel like you need to compromise on fit. A cheaper shoe that fits well is a better starting point than an expensive one that doesn't. 5 pairs I'd look at for your first running-shoe purchase below ₹ 2,000

If you're looking for a straightforward running shoe without spending too much, the Campus Abacus is an easy option to consider. Its sporty construction makes it suitable for running, walking and general workouts, so you don't necessarily need a separate pair for every activity. That's particularly useful for beginners who are still figuring out how often they'll actually run. I'd consider this for someone who wants a budget-friendly starter pair that can also double up for everyday fitness activities. Why consider it: An uncomplicated option if you want one pair for running and regular workouts.

2 . adidas Men Drogo M Running Shoes Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you prefer sticking with an established sportswear brand, these adidas Drogo M running shoes are worth checking out. The design has the recognisable sporty aesthetic you'd expect from adidas, while the versatile silhouette means they don't have to live exclusively inside your gym bag. They can work for walking, casual workouts and other everyday activities too. For a beginner, that versatility can be useful. You're getting a pair that can potentially become part of your broader activewear rotation rather than something reserved for the occasional run. Why consider it: A good pick if brand familiarity and everyday versatility are high on your list.

If your priority is simply finding an inexpensive pair to get started, the SPARX SM-171 deserves a look. SPARX has a broad range of affordable sports shoes, and this pair is designed for everyday athletic use. It makes sense for beginners who are starting with walking, light jogging or shorter runs rather than immediately training for long-distance events. At this price point, I'd keep expectations realistic. If you eventually start running regularly or increasing your distance, you may want to upgrade to a shoe with features specifically suited to your running style. Why consider it: A wallet-friendly entry point for beginners who are testing the waters.

The Campus First Running Shoes are another option for anyone who doesn't want to spend heavily on their first pair. They're particularly suited to the beginner who is building a basic routine around jogging, walking or general exercise. The relatively simple design also makes them easy to use beyond running. If you're just getting started, I wouldn't overcomplicate the purchase. A shoe that fits comfortably and feels stable can be more useful than buying a highly specialised running shoe before you know what kind of running you'll be doing. Why consider it: A practical starting point for light running and everyday fitness.

Running shoes: FAQs Can beginners buy running shoes under ₹2,000? Yes. Beginners can find affordable running shoes under ₹2,000 for light running, jogging, walking and general workouts. How much should a beginner spend on running shoes? There is no fixed amount. If you're starting with short runs and walks, a budget pair can be sufficient. As your running becomes more frequent or intensive, you may want to invest in a more specialised shoe. Can running shoes also be used for walking and gym workouts? Many versatile running shoes can be used for walking and general gym workouts. However, specialised activities may require footwear designed specifically for them. What should beginners look for in running shoes? Prioritise a comfortable fit, adequate cushioning, heel stability and breathable materials. The right features also depend on your running routine and distance.