Damoh , A man allegedly hacked his father-in-law to death with an axe and attacked his sister-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district in the early hours of Monday, following a dispute over his wife's character, police said. Man hacks father-in-law to death, injures sister-in-law over dispute in MP's Damoh

The incident occurred around 4 am in Pipraudha village, under the Batiagarh police station area of the district.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladgi said that the accused, Ramprasad Raikwar, suspected his wife Rashmi, and this led to frequent disputes and fights between the two.

Ramprasad, who was at his in-laws' house after one such argument, attacked his 65-year-old father-in-law, Ramesh Raikwar, with an axe while the latter was asleep and killed him on the spot, he said.

"The accused fled the scene after committing the crime, and a search has been launched for him," Kaladgi said.

According to police, the victim's eldest daughter had woken up on hearing the noise and tried to intervene, but the accused attacked her as well.

The injured woman has been admitted to Batiagarh Health Centre for treatment.

The victim's family has stated that Ramprasad and his wife had travelled to Mumbai for work a few months ago, and there, too, he suspected her character.

When the matter escalated, Rashmi went to her in-laws' house in Bamori village, but as the situation did not improve there either, she returned to her parents' house in Pipraudha two or three days ago on her family's advice, and the accused followed her there.

According to family members, Ramprasad, under the influence of alcohol, had quarrelled with his in-laws on Sunday and left the house.

After being away from home the whole day, he returned home around 4 am and attacked his father-in-law and fled the scene, they said.

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