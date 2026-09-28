Queens rule the VMAs: Taylor Swift, Madonna, BTS, LISA, Sabrina Carpenter shine at Video Music Awards 2026

Madonna returned to the VMA performance stage after 23 years, opening the show with Bring Your Love alongside Sabrina Carpenter and later performing Danceteria with Charli XCX. She emerged as the night’s biggest winner with seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for Bring Your Love.

Taylor Swift made history too, becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history after receiving the inaugural Artist Director Honors. She also won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. BTS scored three wins, including Song of the Year for Swim, Best K-pop and Best Group, while LISA took Best Pop and Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist.