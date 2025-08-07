Blackpink's Rose is in disbelief over 8 solo VMA 2025 nominations: ‘I am beyond shocked..’

The 2025 MTV Video Music Award nominations just dropped, and among the standout names is Blackpink's Rose, who has officially made her mark as a solo artist. The K-pop singer-songwriter earned an eye-popping eight solo nominations, and her reaction? Total disbelief. Blackpink's Rose is in disbelief over 8 solo VMA 2025 nominations

“So I’ve just heard that I’ve received eight VMA nominations,” Rose said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, clearly stunned and emotional. “I am beyond shocked and I just don’t know what to say. I’m absolutely speechless! This is a crazy day! Whoa! It’s really, really wild! What’s happening?!” She followed the video with a screenshot of her nominations and a caption that read simply: “waaaahhh???”

This marks Rosé’s first time being nominated as a solo act at the VMAs, and her nods cover some of the night’s biggest categories. She’s up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects — all for APT., her Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 smash with Bruno Mars. She’s also competing in Best K-pop for her solo single Toxic Til the End, the third track from her debut solo album Rosie.

Her impressive nomination haul puts her on par with the most nominated artists of the year, tied with Sabrina Carpenter at eight. Only Lady Gaga (12), Bruno Mars (11), and Kendrick Lamar (10) have more, while Ariana Grande and The Weeknd follow closely with seven each.

And Rosé isn’t the only Blackpink member in the spotlight this year. Jennie’s Like JENNIE, Jisoo’s Earthquake, and Lisa’s Born Again (a collab with Doja Cat and RAYE) have all received nominations for Best K-pop, marking Jennie and Jisoo’s first solo nods outside of Blackpink.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will air live on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET from the UBS Arena in New York.