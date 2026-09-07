Gurugram man claims Zomato delivery partner ate his dinner, company reacts

A Zomato customer’s dinner took an unexpected turn after he claimed his order never arrived. He said the delivery partner’s location stayed in the same spot for nearly 40 minutes, leaving him wondering where his food had gone. Zomato customer’s delivery complaint goes viral online. (X/@RishabhKaushikk)

The post was shared on X by Rishabh Kaushik, who said he ordered food from Khadak Singh Ka Dhaba through Zomato at 10:58 pm. He claimed that although the app showed the delivery partner was nearby, the order did not arrive.

“I went to track my order and, instead of finding my food, I found the delivery partner’s location, and apparently, two people were enjoying my dinner,” Kaushik wrote.

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He said the delivery partner’s icon remained at the same location for around 40 minutes. He also claimed that he was told the order had been sold for ₹100.

Taking a dig at Zomato’s customer support, Kaushik wrote, “Zomato customer service has a bot sitting there too.”

“@deepigoyal, this isn’t food delivery anymore. It’s a full-fledged food-sharing economy. Legends say the delivery is still standing there,” he added.

What did Zomato say about the complaint? Zomato responded to the post and asked Kaushik to share his order details privately so that the matter could be checked.

“Hey Rishabh, please share your order ID via DM so we can check this,” the company replied.

Zomato has not publicly confirmed the customer’s claim that the delivery partner consumed his food. The allegation remains based on the customer’s account.

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