56-year-old Noida man laid off after 14 years now works as delivery rider, internet calls his story 'powerful'

A LinkedIn post by social entrepreneur Kiran Verma has sparked discussion about layoffs, ageism in hiring and the struggles many experienced professionals face after losing their jobs. The post recounts Verma's meeting with a 56-year-old Porter delivery partner in Noida who, he said, was laid off after serving an insurance company for 14 years. The entrepreneur said he paid the rider more than the delivery fee as a gesture of gratitude. (LinkedIn/Kiran Verma)

In the post, Verma shared that he had booked a Porter delivery to send an urgent letter within Noida because it cost just ₹40. He said that an elderly delivery rider arrived to collect the envelope.

Since he lived on the first floor and was getting ready, he asked the delivery partner to come upstairs. The rider, whom Verma identified as Manoj, climbed the stairs despite some difficulty, declined an offer of water and handed over the package with a smile.

Verma recalled the man smiling and saying, "Aaj kaam hi nahi tha, wait kar raha tha kaam ke liye (There was no work today. I was waiting for a delivery request)."

Verma said the rider appeared well-dressed and spoke in a polished manner, prompting him to call the man back after he left. "I called him in and asked him to sit to relax," Verma wrote.

During their conversation, Manoj allegedly told Verma that he had worked in the administration department at Tata AIA Life Insurance for 14 years before being laid off during a round of job cuts in 2023.