19-year-old Indian woman accuses men ‘speaking in Gujarati’ of constantly staring at her, cousins in Dubai

An Indian woman visiting Dubai accused a few men of constantly staring at her and her cousins during a desert safari. She said that it was the only “negative encounter” of her otherwise great trip. The Indian woman who accused a few men of staring at her. (Instagram/@saania_17)

19-year-old Saania Kasalkar wrote that she, along with her family, visited Dubai from November 8 to 16. Her cousins also flew in from America to join the trip. The alleged incident happened when they went for dinner after a desert safari.

In a statement to HT.com, Kasalkar described the men and said that they were “dressed up in tika and stuff also they were apparently speaking Gujarati. This was mentioned by one of my Indian cousins.”

She didn’t confront the men, as she had her entire family with her and didn’t want to make a scene. “I didn’t confront them because I was with my entire family and didn’t want to create a scene but I would have had if it were just me and my cousins.”

Talking about her Dubai visit, she said that it was “overall a great trip.” Kasalkar explained that this was the only “negative encounter” she had, adding, “No Arab men did this… they complimented with respect.”

She shared an Instagram post with a video and captioned it, “May this reel reach the friends and family of these men!” In a comment on the thread, she added, “Just to let you guys that I wasn't even wearing that short skirt shown in this video to that dinner! I had pants on!!!! Shorts but still proper pants.”

“Whereas when I actually wore that short skirt on streets of Dubai (Marina area) and on the Marine Beach I don’t recall even a single man staring like that. Also no hate to any Gujaratis, just mentioned what we observed.”

An individual wrote, “Sorry you had to go through all of that. It’s honestly disturbing how some men behave with those creepy stares. Big respect for speaking about it openly. Your words will definitely give strength to others.”

Another added, “It’s Dubai, one call to the police, they will never see the daylight.” A third expressed, “Unbelievable how they think that it's okay.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)