Indian man harassed by Pakistani roommates in Dubai, rescued by Uttarakhand police

An Uttarakhand man who was allegedly lured to Dubai on the promise of a job was rescued and brought home after he accused his Pakistani roommates of denying him water. Uttarakhand police helped bring the Indian man home after being trapped in Dubai.(X/@UdhamSNagarPol)

In a post on X, Udham Singh Nagar Police in Uttarakhand shared a photo of the young man along with a family member after he was brought back home.

The police said that the man had been pleading to come home due to the constant harassment he faced at the hands of his Pakistani roommates.

Harassed over water

According to a report by News9, the man, identified as Vishal, was sent to Dubai by an employment agent named Sameer. However, once he reached Dubai, his Pakistani roommates began taunting and harassing him over the growing tensions between the two nations and the suspension of water flow from India to Pakistan, under the Indus Water Treaty, the report said.

It also claimed that the man eventually fell sick due to this ill treatment and pleaded with his family to rescue him. HT.com has not independently verified this information.

Family approached police

After he repeatedly asked his family to help him, they approached the police and SSP Manikant Mishra launched a bid to rescue him. The employment agent was tracked down and through the information he provided, Vishal was located and brought home.

"Due to the prompt action of SSP Manikant Mishra, the youth trapped in Dubai came back, the family expressed gratitude to the SSP. He had gone to Dubai after getting lured by the agent. He was constantly pleading to come back. The young man living was constantly being harassed by Pakistani youths over not giving him water," a post by the Uttarakhand police read.

