Viral video: Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto's speech evokes memories of Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 17, 2025 07:35 AM IST

Social media users compared Bilawal Bhutto’s tone and style of delivery with that of the character Rosesh from the iconic TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Fans are drawing comparisons between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Rosesh, a character from the famous sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, after a video of Pakistan's former foreign minister went viral on social media. The footage, which shows a part of a speech given by Bhutti at the Pakistan National Assembly, has left social media in stitches.

Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech during the 16th session of the Pakistan National Assembly has gone viral. (File Photo)
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's speech during the 16th session of the Pakistan National Assembly has gone viral. (File Photo)

“Roshesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,” an X user wrote while sharing the video. Bilawal Bhutto gave the speech at the Parliament of Pakistan on May 7.

Also Read: Bilawal Bhutto dancing to SRK song? Truth behind throwback video going viral amid his threats to India

The speech came after Operation Sindoor. An op launched by India targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Here's the video going viral

An individual wrote, “Totally, I can see the resemblance.” Another added, “New meme template.” A third posted, “Such striking similarities. I was wondering where last I’d heard this exact accent.” A fourth remarked, “Perfect caption.”

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s pic with wife reminds people of his ill-timed photo with Lauren Sanchez at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty as part of its five punitive actions against Pakistan. Soon after, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made threatening remarks on April 25.

“I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood,” Zardari said while addressing a group of protesters.

However, in May, he backtracked on his threatening bloodshed remarks and stated that Pakistan was open to peace with India.

During an address at Pakistan's National Assembly, he said, “If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
