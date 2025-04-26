Bilawal Bhutto dancing to SRK song? Truth behind throwback video going viral amid his threats to India

Former Pakistan Finance Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari threatened India following the government's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after the Pahalgam terror attack. Amid his threats, a video claiming him dancing to an SRK song has gone viral online. However, the throwback video is not of Bhutto but his lookalike. Internet claims that a throwback viral video shows Bilawal Bhutto dancing with a Pakistani actress. (ANI, Screengrab (X))

What does the viral video claim?

The video first went viral in 2023 when people slammed the Pakistani leader for dancing to the song "Besharam Rang" from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. Several people further mocked his dance moves. However, the internet misidentified the man in the video as Bilawal Bhutto.

Who is featured in the dance video?

According to an HT report from 2023, the man in the clip is Bhutto’s lookalike, Mehroz Baig. At the time of recording the video, he was a student pursuing media sciences from Karachi.

While most misidentified Bilawal Bhutto again after the video resurfaced, a few had their suspicions. One such X user asked Grok, “Real?” The AI chatbot replied, “The video is real but doesn’t show Bilawal Bhutto. It features Mehroz Baig, a student from Karachi, dancing with actress Inaya Khan at her sister’s wedding in January 2023. The caption’s claim about Bhutto is false and inflammatory, with no evidence to support it.”

“The confusion arose because Baig resembles Bhutto, and the viral song ‘Besharam Rang’ amplified the video’s spread. Fact-checking confirms the video’s true context—originally posted by Inaya Khan on Instagram,” it continued.

Bilawal Bhutto on Indus Water Treaty Suspension:

“I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood,” Bhutto said in a rally.