Woman details creepy behaviour by Indian men on Singapore vacation: ‘Please do better’

An Indian woman took to Reddit to recount unsettling encounters with fellow Indian men during her first international trip to Singapore. The woman shared that she, along with her three friends, had planned the trip to celebrate their financial independence. The group chose Singapore for its reputation as one of the safest destinations for women travellers but their trip took an uncomfortable turn

The group chose Singapore for its reputation as one of the safest destinations for women travellers, but their trip took an uncomfortable turn during a visit to a Buddhist temple.

"An Indian guy, around 25–26, started following us on each floor of the temple. He then approached one of us, said he visits Singapore often, feels lonely, and would love to hang out or be our “guide.” We politely declined. He then suggested a vegan restaurant on the 4th/5th floor of the temple, claiming it’s where monks eat. It sounded interesting, so we went — but he followed us through every floor. We even tried skipping levels using the lift, but he still showed up. Even after they left the temple, they spotted him again at a nearby store, still following them. At that point, we were alarmed and took the MRT out of Chinatown,” she wrote.

The next day, a similar pattern repeated. While ordering drinks, two Indian men mimicked their order and joined their toast uninvited. Even after being asked to leave, they followed the group onto the dance floor, backing off only after the women moved closer to the DJ and were joined by another group of girls.

“What really got to us was that it wasn’t strangers or locals making us feel unsafe — it was fellow Indians. To the men reading this: this isn’t charming, it’s creepy. Learn to read the room. Respect boundaries. No means no — even if it’s not shouted.”

The post resonated with many users, with comments flooding in to support the group and condemn the behaviour. "Indian men should be held accountable for their actions. we've been ignoring and pushing them away for a really long time which only fuels them to pull this," said one user.

Another added, "Post this in solo travel India too, if you can. People who travel should also know what fellow Indians are doing in the world."