Man explains why he relocated from Gurgaon to Goa: 'Living life people dream of'

A man who left Gurgaon to settle in Goa with his family has shared why he believes the decision changed his life for the better. In an Instagram post, Prashant Kalra said the move, which he made in 2019, was considered “reckless” by many at the time, but has since brought long-term benefits to both his family and his career. Prashant Kalra relocated to Goa in 2019. (Instagram/@prashant_tpb)

“While I’m a realtor, I’m also a father and a husband. The risk we took when we decided to move to Goa in 2019 would seem reckless to most,” he wrote before listing five reasons why he chose to relocate.

The most significant factor, he said, was his daughter’s health. “My daughter would have had full blown asthma and bronchitis, impacting her quality of life. She was 3 when we moved. Today she’s 10 and she’s healthy.”

He added that had he continued living in the Delhi-NCR region, his life would likely have remained tied to the corporate ladder. “I may have gone on to become a partner at a law firm. I would have made a lot of money. But I would likely have always worked for someone. And life in Delhi NCR would have taken its toll.”

Kalso also said that Goa allowed him to shift to a slower-paced lifestyle while still building a career on his own terms. “I may never have discovered this alternate lifestyle that Tpb allows me. To do something I love, at my own pace and at my own time,” he said.

Further, he stated that the move encouraged him to prioritise his health andd itness, something he belives would have been unlikely in a high-pressure metro lifestyle. “I would never have focussed on my own health and fitness because I wouldn't have had the time,” he wrote.

Lastly, Kalra said that the shift allowed him to live the kind of life “people dream of retiring to”, but much earlier.

Social media reactions

The post has sparked discussion online, with many agreeing with Kalra.

“Agree, moved from ggn to goa and never been happier! 4 years and counting!” one user wrote.

“That is bold and good step your responsibility towards your family.... I also love GOA very much. Trying to check the possibilities to move there,” commented another.

“Are schools and hospitals that good in goa? I really wanna know.. i live in bengaluru but love goa vibe,” asked one user. “Great move,” remarked another.