Indian woman goes from earning ₹1 crore in London to cleaning flats in Melbourne: ‘I’ve realised that money is freedom’

An Indian woman who once held a high-paying leadership role in London has opened up about the identity crisis she experienced after moving to Australia and taking up work cleaning Airbnb apartments in Melbourne. Shweta Desai spoke about the importance of financial independence for women in an Instagram video that has resonated with thousands online. Shweta Desai, 37, moved from London to Melbourne in 2023

The Indian woman, who previously worked as Head of Product for a major commercial business website in London, told HT.com that switching careers made her realise that no job is big or small, and that she is so much more than the work she does.

From corporate job to cleaning apartments Shweta, 37, gave up her big salary and high-flying job in London to move to Melbourne with her husband and two children in late 2023. The move brought with it a sense of identity crisis as Shweta could not find a job in Melbourne.

“The job market in Melbourne is very different, so I couldn’t find what I wanted,” she explained.

With few options, she chose to take up the first job she was offered, which was managing Airbnb apartments. This included cleaning the apartments, doing the laundry and answering guest queries.

“I went from Head of Product in London to cleaning apartments in Melbourne,” she said in her Instagram post. “And for a long time I thought I’d lost myself completely.”

‘The title. The salary. Gone’ Born and raised in Mumbai, Shweta had moved to London for higher studies in 2008. She spent the next 15 years building a home and life in the British capital.

By 2023, she was earning close to £100,000 at the boutique wedding registry where she worked in London. That comes to approximately ₹1 crore a year. And then she gave it all up when her husband found a job in Melbourne.

(Also read: Delhi couple quits corporate jobs, moves to the hills and opens a cafe, taking pay cut for happiness)

The move naturally forced her to downgrade her lifestyle. In London, Shweta had designer bags, fancy makeup and financial freedom. In Melbourne, she did not have access to the same standard of living.

“I went from a big job, a big title, and a pretty big salary to cleaning apartments in Melbourne,” she said.

“So Shweta who lived in London always had clothes in her wardrobe. She had six or seven pairs of shoes, branded makeup, handbags. She lived life queen size,” said the Indian woman. “The title. The salary. The wardrobe. It was all gone.”

The identity crisis Shweta said the move left her emotionally drained and disconnected from herself.

“The person who remained was like a shell,” she recalled. “She was bending over backwards for everyone, making sure that any needs that she had didn’t really get done, were not prioritised, were not asked. And it was bad.”

“When nothing was working out in the job market, I picked up the first job that I found which was managing Airbnb apartments. This includes cleaning them, doing the linens, answering questions on their platform,” she said.

But unexpectedly, the work helped her reconnect with herself. “It’s a functional job. It gave me a small part of myself back, so I do it.”

Today, besides managing apartments, Shweta Desai also teaches English to children and is building her own business and coaching practice.