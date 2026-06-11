Kicking and Screaming: The 75-Year Struggle That Forged America Into a Soccer Nation

Soccer in America has never been treated like any other sport. A Nike soccer display featuring at Brazil forward Vini Jr. (7), England right back Reece James (20), USMNT forward Folarin Balogun (20) and France forward Kylian Mbape (10) at Nike Santa Monica. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

In a country that can’t even agree on what to call the game, it has been alternately loved like an underground band, ridiculed as a poisonous foreign import, and, for most of its history, roundly ignored.

But if the U.S. is in a position to co-host the largest ever World Cup over the course of the next five weeks, it’s because of a bubbling undercurrent that has sustained the game in America for nearly a century. Today, it boasts one of the best attended domestic leagues in the world, a men’s national team that is consistently ranked in the top 15, and a vibrant soccer culture that revolves around the simple joy of Saturday-morning pints.

How it got there is not a linear story. The fits and starts of America’s complicated relationship with the world’s most popular game encompass a forgotten goal in the middle of Brazil, the 1990s invention of a sports league from scratch, the Hollywood arrival of an English Spice Boy, and a uniquely American brand of optimism. Now as more than 6 million fans prepare to attend the World Cup, the country that spent so long dismissing the sport finds itself proudly at the center of the soccer universe.

The Miracle on Grass When news of England’s 1-0 defeat to the U.S. during the opening round of the 1950 World Cup reached London from Brazil, stunned Brits assumed it must have been a typo. Surely, the inventors of the game had won 10-0—not lost to a bunch of relative amateurs. But the truth was that in Belo Horizonte, the Americans had managed a stunning upset. With a goal by Haitian-born Joe Gaetjens—who would later disappear in Port-au-Prince under the regime of François Duvalier—the U.S. secured one of the most significant victories in its soccer history. But this wasn’t exactly the start of a glorious run of World Cups. The Americans wouldn’t qualify again for 40 years.

King of New York While the U.S. team couldn’t get anywhere near the World Cup, the closest thing to the human embodiment of the World Cup came to America. In 1975, a Brazilian named Edson Arantes do Nascimento landed in New York to sign for a short-lived team called the Cosmos. He was better known to the rest of the world as Pelé. He had come out of retirement, lured by a multimillion-dollar contract to conquer the U.S. Over his three seasons in America, he sold out Giants Stadium and routinely closed down Studio 54. But even having the most charismatic goal scorer who ever lived couldn’t make soccer stick. By the mid-1980s, the North American Soccer League had collapsed—and the U.S. was widely viewed as a soccer wasteland.

Welcome to the Pros Back in the early 1990s, the U.S. still represented the game’s pioneer frontier. Dozens of professional teams had come and gone, fading from the American sports scene as they inevitably ran out of money. So when FIFA agreed to bring the World Cup to America for the first time, in 1994, the deal came with one crucial condition: The U.S. needed to create a professional soccer league.

So with a $5 million from the World Cup organizing committee, a handful of executives established Major League Soccer. When the league kicked off, with 10 centrally-owned teams, few expected it to be a runaway success. The goal was simply survival.

“Ninety-four was essential,” says Alan Rothenberg, who oversaw the running of the 1994 tournament. “If that had been a bust, I don’t know what would have happened. We’d have been set back a decade or more in terms of developing the sport at the highest level.”