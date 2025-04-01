German police spends 5 hours on murder investigation only to discover it was a sex doll

In a bizarre turn of events, German police have called off a murder investigation after a body found in the woods was discovered to be a sex doll. The unusual incident unfolded in Rostock, a city in north-eastern Germany, when a dog walker stumbled upon the 'corpse' at around 8 pm on Saturday. Initial investigations, as reported by Daily Mail, quickly escalated into a full-scale operation. German police ended a murder probe after realising a "body" found in Rostock woods was a sex doll.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: US man murders wife, invests her insurance payout in sex doll: ‘Disgusted. Just disgusted’)

Police deploy forensic teams and technology

A significant police presence, including homicide detectives, forensic officers, and pathologists, was swiftly dispatched to the scene. Drones and a specialist 3D scanner were also brought in to assist with the investigation. The area was cordoned off while officers photographed the evidence and carefully measured the 'remains' using rulers. Tensions ran high as the team sought to uncover the truth behind what appeared to be a grisly discovery.

The realisation

After five hours of meticulous examination, an investigator finally touched the 'corpse' and made a startling discovery – it was not human. The body, believed to be a female, was actually a life-sized sex doll, meticulously designed with lifelike features. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that parts of the doll had been charred before being stuffed into a blue Ikea plastic bag.

German news outlet Nordkurier reported that investigators suspect the doll’s parts were intentionally burned and discarded in a public area. In an unexpected twist, a funeral director who had been hired to transport the body to a morgue was informed that their services were no longer needed. Instead, police took the sex doll away for disposal.

(Also read: Japan city faces criticism for promotional stunt using ‘extremely expensive’ sex doll)

A stranger case than usual

According to officers at the scene, this case was unlike any they had encountered in their careers. However, they were not the only ones to have been duped by a sex doll. In August 2022, a similar incident occurred in Thailand when beachgoers discovered what appeared to be a lifeless body on Bang Saen beach in Chonburi province. The scene, which caused panic among paramedics and police, was later identified as a Japanese-made sex doll, estimated to cost £469.