US man murders wife, invests her insurance payout in sex doll: ‘Disgusted. Just disgusted’

A man in Kansas, United States, killed his wife and used her insurance payout to buy a life-size sex doll worth ₹$2,000 (approximately ₹1.6 lakh). This worrying purchase was made just two days after he received the insurance money. Colby Trickle with his wife Kristen Trickle. (Facebook/Colby Trickle)

According to a report by CBS News, Colby Trickle cashed in on two life insurance policies for his wife Kristen Trickle, totalling over $120,000 (approx ₹1 crore). He spent $2,000 (approx ₹1.6 lakh) on a life-size sex doll, among other things.

What happened on Halloween in 2019?

The tragic incident unfolded on Halloween morning in 2019 when Colby called 911, reporting that his Kristen, 26, had shot herself in their home in Hays, Kansas. However, when responding officer Sergeant Brandon Hauptman reached the crime scene and spoke to Colby, he suspected his involvement in his wife’s death.

Hauptman said that Kristen was only in her underwear, and the gun there seemed larger for her to have fired.

However, his suspicion was ruled out after coroner Dr Lyle Noordhoek declared Kristen died by suicide.

Despite this ruling, investigating officers were convinced. They continued to delve into the circumstances surrounding Kristen’s death and kept a close eye on Colby.

Two red flags

Assistant Ellis County Attorney, Aaron Cunningham, told CBS News that Colby had spent all the insurance money in a span of eight months. Not only did he purchase a sex doll, but he also paid off his debts and bought music equipment and video games.

When Kristen’s aunt, Delynn Rice, heard about the doll, she said, “I was just appalled that he would use Kristen’s life insurance money for a sex doll. It just was like he bought a replacement of her with her money.”

Another thing that raised the suspicion was Kristen’s alarm, which kept going off at the crime scene. Detective Joshua “JB” Burkholder, who was present at the scene that morning, said that he “silenced” it.

“She had set an alarm to get up, to get ready for work, and had plans for that day. A lot of times, individuals who are thinking about suicide and do commit suicide — they don't have any plans for the day. They're not setting alarms. It doesn't matter when they get up,” Burkholder told CBS News.

“Doll was for warmth and comfort, not for sex”: Colby’s mother

In 2021, Colby was charged with murder in the first degree and interfering with law enforcement. When his mother, Tina Kreutzer, took the stands as a defence witness during his trial in 2023, she told the court that the doll was for warmth and comfort and not for sex. She added that since Kristen’s death, Colby had trouble sleeping alone.