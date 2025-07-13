Chattanooga shooting: What is happening at Tyner Community Center amid heavy police presence

A shooting at the Tyner Community Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, prompted a heavy police presence on Saturday, with multiple injuries reported. Local 3 News reported that gunfire erupted at the center just after 3:00 PM local time. The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) responded to the incident at 6900 Ty Hi Drive. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement. A shooting in Chattanooga left multiple people injured on Saturday(Unsplash)

Local 3 News further added that multiple people were injured and transported to a local hospital, with no fatalities confirmed as of now. The heavy police presence included CPD officers securing the area and processing the crime scene. No specific information on the number of victims, their conditions, or suspects has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tyner Community Center, a red-brick facility surrounded by trees, serves as a hub for community events, rentals, and programs.

Chattanooga has faced gun violence issues, including a 2022 mass shooting on McCallie Avenue (3 dead, 14 injured) and a 2024 shooting near ChattTown Skate Park. A March 2025 shooting on Youngstown Road left a 44-year-old man dead, and a June 2025 homicide on Lindsay Avenue led to an arrest.

Under Chief John Chambers, appointed in 2024, the CPD has implemented programs like the Crime Gun Intelligence Center and added public safety cameras, though past camera malfunctions have drawn criticism.