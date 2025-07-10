Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist behind firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada
Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting. There have been no reported casualties in the shooting incident in Surrey.
A firing was reported outside comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, just days after it was inaugurated. Unidentified attackers fired several rounds at the building where the cafe was located.
Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting. There have been no reported casualties in the shooting incident, which occurred in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia. A video has surfaced showing a man sitting inside a car firing several rounds from the car window.
Here is all you need to know about Harjeet Singh Laddi:
- Harjeet Singh Laddi is designated as NIA's most wanted terrorists and is associated with the Babbar Khalsa International.
- Harjit Singh is a resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr in Punjab.
- He has been accused of orchestrating several violent attacks in Punjab, including targeted attack on right-wing leaders and the assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year declared ₹10 lakh cash reward for the arrest of Laddi and one more person for the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab.
- Harjit belongs to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), one of the oldest and organised Khalistan terrorist groups, a designated terror group by the Minister of Home Affairs under the UAPA.
- The terrorist group, which operates in several countries, including Canada and the UK, got its name from the militant organisation ‘Babbar Akali’, which was active in the 1920s during the British rule.
