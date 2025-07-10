Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist behind firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada

A firing was reported outside comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, just days after it was inaugurated. Unidentified attackers fired several rounds at the building where the cafe was located. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting outside Kapil Sharma's cafe.(X)

Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting. There have been no reported casualties in the shooting incident, which occurred in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia. A video has surfaced showing a man sitting inside a car firing several rounds from the car window.

Here is all you need to know about Harjeet Singh Laddi:

Harjeet Singh Laddi is designated as NIA's most wanted terrorists and is associated with the Babbar Khalsa International.

Harjit Singh is a resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr in Punjab.

Also Read: Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Canada; Khalistani terrorist likely involved