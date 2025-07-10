Search
Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Canada; Khalistani terrorist likely involved

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 07:12 PM IST

The eatery in Canada's Surrey, called Kap's Cafe, is Kapil Sharma's debut in the restaurant industry.

At least nine shots were reportedly fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened eatery in Canada's Surrey.

Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi reportedly has taken responsibility for the shooting, in which no one was injured(PTI/File)
Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting, in which no one was injured, according to an NDTV report.

The cafe, called Kap's Cafe, is Kapil Sharma's debut in the restaurant industry. Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath is also involved in the venture.

The cafe is located in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia.

 

Purported videos of the incident, dated July 9, doing the rounds on social media showed a a man firing at least nine shots with a pistol from inside a vehicle.

Harjit Singh Laddi of Punjab's Nawanshahr is a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and in NIA's most wanted terrorist list. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year filed a charge sheet against Laddi, along with Pakistan-based chief of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Wadhawa Singh, and four others in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab earlier this year.

 

