A shooting took place in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington Sunday morning, July 13, following which police responded to the scene, WSAZ reported. At least one person has been shot, police said. Huntington shooting: At least 1 shot after gunfire erupts in parking lot (Unsplash - representational image)

Shortly after midnight, dispatchers received reports of a shooting in a parking lot. There was a heavy police presence throughout the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.