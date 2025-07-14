Lexington church, Blue Grass Airport shootings linked? Several injured in Kentucky

Within hours, two shooting incidents in Lexington, Kentucky, left several locals injured. A state trooper was getting medical attention after a suspect shot them before fleeing to the Richmond Road Baptist Church, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said in a post on X Sunday. In another incident, shots were fired at the Blue Grass Airport, leaving at least one person injured. Shooting incidents in Lexington left several injured(Unsplash)

Officials have not issued a statement on whether the two incidents were linked. The church and the airport are at a 30-minute distance by drive. It is being reported that the suspect, after shooting the state trooper, fleed to the church.

Blue Grass Airport shooting

At approximately 11:36 AM local time, a suspect shot a person at Blue Grass Airport, causing serious injuries. The trooper was rushed to a hospital and reported stable. The exact location within the airport (terminal or parking area) remains unclear, but the incident caused panic, with passengers fleeing.

“There is a law enforcement investigation impacting a portion of Terminal Drive. Our team is on site guiding passengers to open parking. All flights and operations are now continuing as usual,” Blue Grass Airport said in a social media post.

Richmond Road Baptist Church

A suspect, who has not yet been named, went to Richmond Road Baptist Church after a trooper-involved shooting, which happened around 11:36 AM local time in Fayette County, according to KSP.

"There are multiple victims at the church, and EMS is on scene," the police said in the post.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Lexington Police announced that officers were investigating a shooting scene after three people were hurt. Officials stated that the department responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road at 3:49 AM for a report of a gunshot victim.