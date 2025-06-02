Carlow shooting: Suspect's first details out after Fairgreen Shopping Centre incident

A shooting at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow, Ireland on Sunday, left one man dead and a nine-year-old girl injured, prompting a major Gardaí operation. The suspect, identified as a ‘white Irish adult male’, is believed to have acted alone, with initial reports suggesting his fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted. A nine-year-old girl was injured after a shooting incident in Carlow (Unsplash)

The suspect, unidentified yet, is described as a white Irish adult male, per Gardaí statements. His name has not been released pending family notification. Gardaí said that officers believe the suspect fired multiple shots inside the Tesco supermarket at Fairgreen Shopping Centre around 6:15 PM local time.

Read More: Baldwin Park shooting update: 1 police officer killed, another injured after suspect opens fire

Sources cited by The Irish Mirror and RTE indicate he discharged a firearm, causing panic among shoppers, before fatally shooting himself. The Gardaí are not seeking additional suspects, suggesting a lone actor.

A critical detail is the presence of a suspected explosive or flammable device strapped to the suspect’s body, possibly his leg, as reported by The Irish Times. This led to the deployment of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to secure the scene.

No motive has been confirmed. A nine-year-old girl sustained a non-life-threatening leg injury, treated by paramedics on-site without hospitalisation.

Read More: Connecticut mall shooting: Videos show people ducking for cover amid gunfire, victim screaming for help, ‘I can’t move!’

“A female juvenile received treatment from paramedics following the incident but did not require hospital care. It's undetermined at this time as to how those injuries were sustained,” authorities said in a press released on Sunday.

Gardaí urge anyone with footage or information to contact Carlow Garda Station (059-9136620) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111), and not to share videos online. Tánaiste Simon Harris expressed deep concern, noting the injured child and the community's shock.