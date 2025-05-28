Connecticut mall shooting: Videos show people ducking for cover amid gunfire, victim screaming for help, ‘I can’t move!’

Shocking videos are making the rounds on social media after a mass shooting at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut on Tuesday, May 27, led to at least five people being shot. Authorities believe that gunfire erupted at the Brass Mill Center after an argument escalated into a violent outburst from the shooter. Connecticut mall shooting: Videos show people ducking for cover as gunfire erupt, victim screaming for help (Pixabay - representational image)

One of the disturbing videos that have surfaced online shows an apparent victim, believed to have been struck by a bullet, writhing in pain on the floor outside of a store. “I can’t move! I can’t move! Somebody help me!” the person helplessly wailed.

Another video shows a person inside a shop falling down as gunfire erupted while another man ducked for cover. However, it is unclear if the person who appeared to fall was hit by a bullet.

Not a ‘random act of violence’

In a conversation with CBS News, witness Javon Turner he saw a girl getting shot. “She was losing a lot of blood,” he described. "It was crazy, and I tell everybody, 'Get out of here, let's go.' I tried to get everybody out of here in safety."

During the shooting, several people throughout the 1.1-million square-foot shopping complex began sheltering in place. The victims have not been identified yet, and the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

All the victims are being treated at hospitals, according to the Associated Press. No fatalities have been reported.

CBS News reported that a person of interest is in custody, police have said. At a press conference after the shooting, officials said that the incident was not a “random act of violence,” adding that they “believe this started as a conflict and it escalated."

Investigators believe the shooter was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. The person may also have had an accomplice. "We recovered some evidence on the scene that's assisting us in identifying the type of weapon that was used," the police chief said.

The person of interest has yet to be identified or charged. An investigation into the shooting is underway. Local police are working on the case with the FBI and ATF.