At least six people were shot in a shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Monday night, May 26. One of the victims has died, Action News has learned. Philadelphia mass shooting: 1 dead, several injured in Fairmount Park near Lemon Hill Drive (Unsplash - representational image)

The incident took place on Lemon Hill Drive at Poplar Drive around 10:30 pm. Police confirmed that at least two people who were shot were juveniles, 6abc Philadelphia reported. However, the age of the deceased victim is unknown.

It is still unknown if anyone is in custody for the shooting. There was a large police presence on the scene, video from Chopper 6 reportedly showed.

Police said the shooting took place after a car meetup, according to CBS News. Several shooting victims were rushed to the hospital, including a person who was hit by a car.

Videos surface on social media

Several videos from the scene of the shooting have surfaced on X. 6abc reported Bryanna Gallagher wrote on X, sharing a video, “#BREAKING 200+ juveniles gathered at Fairmount Park when shots rang out around 10:30. At least seven gunshot victims. People at the scene tell me all was calm, next thing they heard were dozens of pops then people started running.”

FOX 29 Philadelphia reporter Steve Keeley also shared a video, captioning it, "Witnesses leaving Lemon Hill in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park where @PhillyPolice have a huge response now shutting down the park after witness reports of mass shooting with multiple victims. Listen to these young women tell me “They saw two people go down during the shooting.”

One user wrote, sharing a video, “Another mass shooting with at least seven people shot and injured in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. Major emergency and police response and on site still searching for the shooter.” Another said, “Closely following the now declared mass shooting across the bridge in Lemon Hill section of Fairmount Park. My prayers are with victims and their families. From a policy perspective, it is not wise to allow hundreds of young people to gather in the Park at night”.