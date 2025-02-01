Philadelphia jet crash: Terrifying videos capture fireball lighting up sky | Watch

Horrifying dashcam and doorbell footage have captured the moment a small medevac jet carrying six people crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday night, January 31. The jet was carrying six people, including a pediatric patient and her mother, when it crashed. Multiple casualties were reported. Philadelphia jet crash: Terrifying videos capture fireball lighting up sky (domingotattoos/Instagram)

Horrifying videos

The jet crashed around 6:30 pm soon after it had just taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was headed to Missouri’s Springfield-Branson National Airport. The jet came down just as Domingo Colon and his wife were leaving their home in the Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood, Colon’s Ring Camera captured. The crash occurred several blocks away.

The couple heard a noise and turned around to watch the aircraft disappearing behind the neighbouring townhouses and exploding into a fireball, lighting up the sky, New York Post reported. The impact and explosion were too extreme for the Ring Camera’s microphone to pick up. The pair managed to rush back inside and escape the fireball.

Another video of the chaotic incident was captured by Philadelphia motorist Chris Andro’s dashcam. He was driving along Roosevelt Boulevard towards Cottman Avenue when the sky lit up due to the crash. The jet landed in a parking lot near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

“Holy s–t, oh my God, is this on video?” Andro asked his dashcam that captured the incident.

As Andro stopped at a red light, smoke and the fiery wreck could be seen between the trees and houses in the neighborhood.

The crash occurred three miles away from the Pennsylvania airport. Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that all the six passengers were Mexican nationals. Among the victims was a young girl heading home to Mexico after receiving “life-saving treatment” in the US. Shai Gold, spokesman for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, reportedly said of the girl, “She fought quite a lot to survive, and unfortunately this tragedy on the way home.”