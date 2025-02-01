Donald Trump says 'more innocent souls lost' after 'sad' Philadelphia jet crash

President Donald Trump said "more innocent souls lost" after a plane crashed in Philadelphia Friday, as the United States grieves a deadly midair collision in Washington earlier this week. US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC.(AFP)

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged," Trump said of the crash of the aircraft which officials report had six people onboard.

There has been no official confirmation of any fatalities.