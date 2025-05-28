A mass shooting at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut on Tuesday, May 27, led to at least five people being shot. The gunman is at large, authorities said, according to the New York Post. The shooting took place after an argument escalated into a violent outburst from the shooter. Connecticut mall shooting leaves several injured: What we know so far about victims and suspect, who is at large (Pixabay - representational image)

Five people were hit after gunfire erupted at the Brass Mill Center just before 4:40 pm. The injured were rushed to area hospitals, WTNH reported, citing Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski, Jr.

Gunfire erupted after an argument turned into a violent confrontation at the shopping mall. Officials said at a press conference that this was not a “random act of violence,” adding that they “believe this started as a conflict and it escalated."

What we know about the suspect and the victims

Not much has been revealed about the suspect, who is absconding, except that he is a man in his 20s who used a semi-automatic pistol, NBC reported. A disturbing video that has surfaced online shows an apparent victim, who was hit by a bullet, writhing in pain on the floor outside of a store.

“I can’t move! I can’t move! Somebody help me!” the apparent victim cried.

Witness Javon Turner described the incident to CBS News, saying, "A girl got shot. She was losing a lot of blood. "It was crazy, and I tell everybody, 'Get out of here, let's go.' I tried to get everybody out of here in safety."

However, the victims’ identities have not been disclosed yet. The extent of the injuries sustained by the victims is also unclear. No deaths have been reported.

Officials said that several shoppers sheltered in place throughout the 1.1-million square-foot shopping complex when the shooting began.

“This afternoon there was a tragic mass shooting at the Bass Mill Center in Waterbury, a place where everyone should feel safe,” Democratic Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wrote on X. “We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly.”

Lamont added in the comment section, “Details are still forthcoming, but the @CT_STATE_POLICE will be assisting @WaterburyPD with the investigation. Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident.”

Waterbury Police is reportedly coordinating with the Connecticut State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation into the shooting.