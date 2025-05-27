Little River shooting: Gunfire erupted after charter boat altercation, video from crime scene surfaces | Watch

A shooting at Little River took place following acharter boat "altercation" that erupted into gunfire in South Carolina on Sunday, May 25. At least 11 people were injured in the incident. In this photo provided by the Horry County Police Department, police officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Little River, S.C. AP/PTI(AP05_26_2025_000044B)(AP)

Now, a video from the crime scene has surfaced on social media. The clip shows several people on the charter boat before the shooting took place.

Meanwhile, the Horry County Police Department shared an update on Facebook, saying the shooting remains under investigation. “It has been determined that 10 individuals sustained confirmed gunshot wounds in the incident, and one other reported an unknown non-gunfire-related injury,” the post reads. “Of those, the worst of the injured are in critical but stable condition at area hospitals.”

Police said that it appears as though the shooting was an “isolated incident” that took place after “an altercation during a private Memorial Day weekend gathering on a charter boat.” They added, “Detectives continue to work to identify the person or persons responsible for the incident. As the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, there is currently no associated risk to the community.”

‘They just started shooting each other’

Harold Wiegel, a partner of nearby business Myrtle Beach Adventures, said that shooting erupted on the marina just as passengers had docked. "When they got off the boat, they just started shooting each other," Wiegel, whose son lives near the marina and heard the shooting, told NBC News.

Wiegel identified the boat as the Hurricane, which is operated by Little River Fishing Fleet. Horry County police identified the boat as Hurricane II, adding that investigators were still working to find "the ownership of or company coordinating the charter."

Myrtle Beach police said in a separate statement that a North Myrtle Beach police officer sustained injuries after his gun accidentally fired. The officer was wounded in the leg and was later stabilized at a hospital.