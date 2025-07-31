Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
NYC power outage causes major subway delays; Brooklyn-Manhattan services affected

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 07:02 pm IST

Subway service in NYC faced disruptions due to a power issue near West Fourth Street–Washington Square station, affecting multiple lines.

Subway service in New York City faced major disruptions again on Thursday as multiple lines experienced delays or suspensions due to a power-related issue near the West Fourth Street–Washington Square station. The incident mirrors a similar outage earlier this week that also snarled commutes. Commuters should expect delays and service changes in both directions on the B, D, F, and M trains between Brooklyn and Manhattan due to ongoing power-related issues.

Subway service in NYC faced disruptions due to a power issue near West Fourth Street–Washington Square station, affecting multiple lines.(Representative Image: Unsplash)
Subway service in NYC faced disruptions due to a power issue near West Fourth Street–Washington Square station, affecting multiple lines.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
