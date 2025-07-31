NYC power outage causes major subway delays; Brooklyn-Manhattan services affected

Subway service in New York City faced major disruptions again on Thursday as multiple lines experienced delays or suspensions due to a power-related issue near the West Fourth Street–Washington Square station. The incident mirrors a similar outage earlier this week that also snarled commutes. Commuters should expect delays and service changes in both directions on the B, D, F, and M trains between Brooklyn and Manhattan due to ongoing power-related issues.

