Did Julia Hyman step out of panic room before she was shot? New details emerge in NYC mass shooting case

Julia Hyman had reached the safety of a fortified panic room inside her office at 345 Park Ave. during the Midtown mass shooting. But when she briefly stepped out, gunman Shane Tamura fatally shot her, according to a chilling new timeline of the rampage. Julia Hyman was shot by gunman Shane Tamura after briefly leaving a fortified panic room during a Midtown mass shooting.(Bloomberg)

Everything to know about the panic room

As Tamura stepped out of the elevator and started firing an assault fire, the 27-year-old employee of Rudin Management rushed to the panic room on Monday evening. The panic room was hidden in the bathroom located on the 33rd floor, officials familiar with the investigation told The Post.

According to the officials, the panic room was equipped with a ballistic door, locking bolts, a hard-wired phone, and even a live camera feed, which looked into the hall.

Meanwhile, Tamura shot through the glass and then kicked it to enter the Rudin offices. He then rained bullets through the glass office doors and walls. There was a brief interval in his firing, and then Hyman stepped out of the panic room, after which Tamura immediately gunned her down, the officials revealed. It is still unclear why she decided to step out of the room.

The wounded Cornell grad then dragged herself to the desk, reached out for a phone, but collapsed. Just moments later, Tamura pointed the gun's barrel towards his chest and shot himself dead.

Witnesses reveal Tamura appeared ‘visibly angry’

The new shocking details of the chilling NYC shooting emerge after piecing the timeline together from witness statements and security footage from the building. The Rudin Management building also housed the NFL Headquarters, which was Tamura's actual target.

The shooting timeline also revealed that Tamura grew “visibly angry” upon seeing the Rudin Management logo after stepping off the elevator onto the wrong floor. Despite realizing he wasn’t at the NFL headquarters and Hyman was not one of his intended targets, he still gunned down the young employee, who had worked at the workplace for less than a year.