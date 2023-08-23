Former Suffolk County police chief arrested for park sex solicitation and past scandals

In a startling and unforeseen series of events, James Burke, a former Suffolk County police chief, was taken into custody on Tuesday for engaging in solicitation of sexual activities at a park in Long Island. FILE — Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, second from right, is escorted to a vehicle by FBI personnel outside an FBI office, in Melville, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2015. Burke, 58, who served federal prison time for beating a suspect, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, for allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself at a public park in Farmingdale, on New York's Long Island. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP, File)(AP)

The arrest took place at Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park at around 10.15 A.M. by the park rangers. His attempts to evade the arrest by citing "public humiliation" were unsuccessful, and was then taken to the 6th Precinct for further processing of the case.

The following incident wasn't the first stain on Burke's record. He is also known for his infamous stunt upon assaulting a thief who stole personal items from him which included his porn collection and a sex toy.

Furthermore, his involvement in mishandling of the Gilgo murder probe added to his controversial legacy. The ongoing case involving the park incident led to Burke facing charges of criminal solicitation, indecent exposure, offering sex acts, and public lewdness.

Burke's history also includes fleeing away from a drunken accident and engaging with sex workers, resulting in his 46-month prison sentence for obstruction of justice and assault.

He was released in 2018 after serving his time for the given case.

ALSO READ: Report reveals how Gilgo Beach killer could've been caught 13 years earlier

‘It’s an ideal place’: Secluded area near Rex Heuermann's home may be harbouring more bodies, says cold case expert

John Ray, an attorney representing the family of Shannan Gilbert and the Gilgo Beach victims, expressed concern over Burke's history. He mentioned that Burke conducted a minimal investigation into the serial murder case, which excluded the FBI and other collaborating agencies in the process of uncovering 11 bodies along the South Shore of Long Island in 2010.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Tierney highlighted the longstanding doubts surrounding Burke's suitability for his former position as the county's top law enforcement officer. Tierney said:

The Suffolk County leadership should have never placed this guy in a position of power.

Former state Senator Phil Boyle reiterated his long-standing criticism of Burke. He told the post:

Chief Burke's involvement in the sex trade has been going on for decades and apparently continues

The arrest of James Burke brings to light a complex history marked by controversies, scandals, and alleged misconduct, leaving many to ponder the repercussions of his actions on Suffolk County's law enforcement landscape.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON