Report reveals how Gilgo Beach killer could've been caught 13 years earlier

New information suggests that Rex Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, could have been apprehended a staggering 13 years before his eventual arrest if authorities had taken a crucial lead seriously. Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y. (AP)

Roommate's desperate attempt to save Amber Costello

Dave Schaller, featured in the recent documentary "TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs," shared a chilling account from 2010 when he attempted to rescue his roommate, Amber Costello, one of the victims now known as the "Gilgo 4." In a harrowing incident, Amber reached out to Dave during a potentially life-threatening situation, with a man attempting to assault her at her home.

Brave standoff and overlooked clues

Upon arriving home, Dave was met by a towering man, described as around 6'5", standing menacingly in the living room. Despite his heroic efforts to remove the intruder, the man refused to leave, sparking a physical altercation. Eventually, the man departed, driving away in a green or black Chevy Avalanche.

Tragically, a month later, Amber vanished after an appointment with a man, raising red flags for Dave. He was convinced it was the same individual he had confronted earlier, and he promptly shared his detailed account with law enforcement. Dave's vivid description provided a clear lead, including distinctive features like "beady-ass eyes."

Missed opportunity: Unearthing the truth

Regrettably, authorities did not act on this crucial lead. Had they pursued the information, experts believe they might have connected the dots earlier. By cross-referencing registrations of green or black Avalanches in Long Island with driver's licenses of the owners, they could have identified Rex Heuermann, whose vehicle matched the description and was frequently seen in his driveway.

Also Read | Gilgo Beach Murders: 'Jane Doe No. 7' finally identified, investigation continues

Could more lives have been save?

Experts and law enforcement sources suggest that if this lead had been followed, additional victims of the serial killer might have been spared. Heuermann's encounter with Amber Costello could potentially have foreshadowed further tragedies, making the decision to overlook this critical information even more haunting.

As the case unfolds, it serves as a grim reminder of the importance of heeding warning signs and taking immediate action to protect potential victims.