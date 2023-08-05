Home / World News / Gilgo Beach Murders: 'Jane Doe No. 7' finally identified, investigation continues

Gilgo Beach Murders: 'Jane Doe No. 7' finally identified, investigation continues

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Aug 05, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Long-standing Gilgo Beach murders case sees breakthrough as 'Jane Doe No. 7' identified as Karen Vergata, missing since 1996.

In a significant development, authorities have announced the identification of a long-mysterious victim in the Gilgo Beach murders case. The victim known as "Jane Doe No. 7" has been revealed to be Karen Vergata, a 34-year-old Manhattan woman who disappeared in 1996.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the identity of a victim investigators had called the "Jane Doe No. 7," as Karen Vergata, pictured at left, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hauppauge, New York. Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer. (AP)
Decades-long mystery unraveled

Karen Vergata, who was last seen around February 14, 1996, is believed to have been working as an escort at the time of her disappearance. Her story took a tragic turn when her legs were discovered two months later in a plastic bag at Davis Park on the bayside of Fire Island’s Blue Point Beach.

The breakthrough in identification came through a combination of advanced forensic techniques. Her two sets of remains were linked using DNA analysis in July 2011. However, it wasn't until October 2022 that Vergata's identity was definitively established through genetic genealogy and a relative's buccal swab.

Maintaining confidentiality and ongoing investigation

While this identification provides some closure to Vergata's family, the authorities stress that the case remains confidential and that the investigation continues. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney emphasized, "We are going to continue to work this particular case... We are going to have no comment on what if any suspect we have developed at this time."

The Gilgo Beach murders case has haunted Long Island for decades, with multiple victims found in the area. Last month, Rex Heuermann, a Massapequa Park architect, was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of three women near Gilgo Beach. However, investigators have yet to determine whether Heuermann is linked to other remains found in the vicinity, including those of Karen Vergata, known as “Jane Doe No. 7.” This breakthrough in identifying one of the victims brings new hope for solving these cold cases and finally bringing justice to the victims and their families.

