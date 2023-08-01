‘I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering’: Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann’s wife breaks silence

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s wife has revealed that her two children, 26-year-old Victoria Heuermann and 33-year-old Christopher Sheridan, “cry themselves to sleep” after their father’s arrest. Asa Ellerup, 59, said she has been suffering constant anxiety as investigators turned their Massapequa Park home into a wreck, trying to find evidence. Rex Heuermann’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010

Asa said she does not even have a bed to sleep in now. “I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering,” according to New York Post. “Anxiety.”

“My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep,” she added.

Asa’s daughter, Victoria, revealed she feels “not human” after the mess authorities left behind. Ellerup’s lawyer, Bob Macedonio, explain the statement, saying, “She meant what they’ve done to them and the family is not even human. They were just complete animals. They treated them like animals.”

“It’s the only thing I got,” Asa said of the house, adding that it is unlivable at present. “We did get another chair out from the basement and upstairs so me and my son can sit and talk. He’s so distraught and doesn’t understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him,” she added.

“But I said, ‘We’re together,'” Asa said. “‘That’s really what matters right now. That you and me are sitting here together and we will get through this.'”

Rex Heuermann property being visited by curiosity seekers

Previously, Asa was seen screaming at reporters after returning to the family’s Long Island home.“Don’t talk to me,” Asa Ellerup could be heard yelling at a reporter from the front yard of her home. Wanna take pictures? Go ahead … Don’t talk to me.” A man believed to be a detective escorted Asa, after which she was seen sitting on a bench in front of her home.

Rex’s property is being visited by several curiosity seekers.The single-family home is situated on First Avenue in Massapequa. Reporters and people swarming the place have now raised concerns among Rex’s neighbours.

The family had reportedly been living in a hotel before returning to the house,Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison had said. "They were in shock, disbelief,” Rodney said of Rex’s family. "We had to kind of show them some type of proof to let it be known who their father was behind the curtain," he added. "But they're cooperating. They're currently, I'm being told, in a hotel. And I just was told that the wife's filed for divorce. And she retained a lawyer and we'll see what happens next."

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.