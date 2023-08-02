DEVILISH LOOK: Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court, scans auidence with chilling stare

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann appeared in a Long Island courtroom on Tuesday, August 1, and was seen giving off a cold stare. Meanwhile, prosecutors dumped a “massive amount” of evidence on the alleged killer’s lap. Rex’s lawyers, on the other hand, provided eight terabytes of evidence to be reviewed. Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann appeared in a Long Island courtroom on Tuesday, August 1, and was seen giving off a cold stare (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)

“This is a 13-year case, so as you see we have a great deal of information, evidence, photographs, reports to provide to the defense counsel,” Suffolk DA Raymond Tierney told reporters outside the courthouse, according to New York Post.

“We’ve begun that process. And that’s just the beginning,” he said. “We’re gonna continue to do that on a rolling basis.”

A chilling gaze

At one point in the courthouse, Rex scanned the audience with a chilling gaze, appearing as if he was looking for someone. He wore a blue shirt and black suit jacket, and khaki pants with grenade pockets on the sides. His hands were handcuffed in the front. He did not speak during the proceeding.

Rex was "very quiet" when he was arrested, it has been revealed. The 59-year-old was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on the night of July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Search of Rex Heuermann’s house concluded

Police have now concluded their search of Rex’s property. A massive walk-in vault was uncovered during investigators’ search of the house, police have confirmed. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the 12-day search of the home was “fruitful.” He added that he hoped authorities will wind down their work very soon. “There have been some things that we’ve had to take into custody … That makes it fruitful,” he said.

Rodney said earlier reports of a soundproof room being found were “misconstrued.” “There’s not a soundproof room. There is a vault where he secured numerous amounts of guns,” he said. “Somehow I believe the soundproof room and the vault — the message got misconstrued.” Rodney added that the vault they discovered was secured with a “big iron door.”

