‘He asked me if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders,’ female interior designer recounts meeting Rex Heuermann

A female interior designer has come forward with a bone-chilling account involving the suspect charged with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders. Dominique Vidal, an accomplished designer, revealed that Rex Heuermann, an architect now accused of killing three of the eleven victims whose remains were discovered on Long Island, once engaged her in a disturbing conversation about the gruesome slayings. Rex A. Heuermann, an architect in his late 50s who lived a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach in Massapequa Park, appears in what investigators decribe as "selfie" photographs taken from the fictitious Springfieldman9 AOL account, as part of a bail application by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office July 14, 2023. (via REUTERS)

Speaking to ABC7, Vidal recounted her encounter with Heuermann, stating, "He asked me if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders. And back then, I was like, 'Oh, you know, he's just from the area'... but now I just see it as a serial killer kind of just putting it in somebody's face." Vidal expressed her unease, admitting that Heuermann had always made her feel uncomfortable.

Adding to the chilling narrative, Vidal disclosed that she received a voicemail from Heuermann earlier this year. Having recently departed from a networking group they both belonged to, Vidal assumed he wanted to collaborate professionally. However, she couldn't shake the unsettling feeling he gave her.

Heuermann, the proprietor of RH Consultants & Associates, has resided in Massapequa Park, a community located north of the area where the remains were discovered, for several decades. Arrested just days ago, Heuermann became the prime suspect after investigators connected him to a pickup truck seen by a witness during one of the victims' disappearances in 2010.

The groundbreaking breakthrough came in March when authorities trailing Heuermann managed to obtain his DNA from a discarded pizza crust, which was subsequently matched to a hair found on a restraint used in the heinous killings. Prosecutors also revealed that burner phones, employed to arrange meetings with the murdered women, were traced back to Heuermann. Furthermore, the alleged killer made taunting calls to one of Melissa Barthelemy's relatives using her own cell phone after her disappearance in 2009.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney confirmed during a press conference that Heuermann had been relentlessly seeking information on the case. Tierney revealed that Heuermann had obsessively searched for details about the murders, including the names of the victims he is accused of slaying, as well as consuming podcasts and documentaries about the case.

Due to concerns of Heuermann fleeing and the potential danger to the community, authorities made the decision to charge him with three of the killings. They are actively working towards building a case against him in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.