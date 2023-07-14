Who is Rex Heuermann? Arrested as suspect in long island serial murders

In a significant development related to the notorious Gilgo Beach serial murders on Long Island, a suspected serial killer has been apprehended. Rex Heuermann started his business a decade prior to the occurrence of the Long Island murders(Twitter/ Billy Baldwin)

Reports indicate that Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from New York City, was arrested at his residence on First Avenue in Massapequa Park.

Although the name of the suspect has not been officially confirmed by any additional source, it has been disclosed that an individual is expected to appear in court within the next few hours.

Notably, the arrest primarily centers around the infamous "Gilgo Four," referring to the victims who were discovered wrapped in burlap over a span of a few days in late 2010. The arrest reportedly focuses on these particular victims rather than the other six individuals who were later suspected of involvement, according to an undisclosed source.

Who is Rex Heuermann?

The owner of a prominent architecture firm in Midtown, RH Consultants and Associates, has been arrested in connection with the Long Island serial killings. Rex Heuermann, who has worked on projects for Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment, and American Airlines, was taken into custody last night outside his office in Manhattan.

The 59-year-old accused holds the position of president at RH Architecture Design, his own company based on Fifth Avenue. He has been leading this company since 1994

Heuermann, who claimed to be a Long Island native in a YouTube interview with Bonjour Realty, said, “I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987, a very long time.” He lives in Massapequa Park, a short distance from Gilgo Beach, where the remains of several victims were discovered in 2010 and 2011.

Rex Heuermann(Twitter)

The married father of two has been a suspect since last year, according to law enforcement sources cited by reports.

Investigators used burner phones to trace the calls that Heuermann allegedly made to the victims’ cell phones more than a decade ago.

The locations of the calls matched his home and office addresses.

Reports said that the case was cracked by “good, old-fashioned police work” rather than any DNA evidence. It is unclear what specific information led to his arrest last evening.