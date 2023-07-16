'There's somebody after me': How Netflix's ‘Lost Girls’ immortalised woman whose murder led to Gilgo Beach bodies

A murdered woman’s mother’s quest for justice led to multiple bodies being found on Gilgo Beach. Now, several years later, a suspect in the murders has been arrested.Rex Heuermann, 59, was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Shannan Gilbert's (R) story became the basis of Netflix’s ‘Lost Girls’ (IMDb, Praying for Shannan Maria Gilbert/Facebook)

Rex appeared in court on Friday, July 14, pleading not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The charges were related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago. He has also been named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Shannan Gilbert's story became thebasis of Netflix’s ‘Lost Girls’

However, what led police to the bodies on the beach was a strong mother’s fight to find the truth. The story of Shannan Gilbert, who is believed to be a potential victim of the Gilgo Beach serial killer, was revealed in a popular true crime series on Netflix.

Shannan went missing on May 1, 2010, after placing three disturbing 911 calls. The 23-year-old was anescort from Jersey City, New Jersey. She contacted police the day she went missing, during her visit with a Long Island client named Joseph Brewer. She reportedly fled Joseph’s Oak Beach house, dialling 911 as she escaped on foot. "There's somebody after me,” she told the 911 operator. She also pleaded with several neighbouring residents to help her.

Police inaction and Shannan’s mother’s fight for justice became thebasis of the March 2020 Netflix motion picture ‘Lost Girls’. Her mom,Mari Gilbert, is portrayed by ‘Only Murders in the Building’ alum Amy Ryan. Shannan is portrayed by Sarah Wisser.

Shannan’s body was discovered on December 13, 2011, by local authorities in the marshes of Gilgo Beach. The discovery of her body led authorities to a series of other bodies, known as victims of the Gilgo Beach killer.

Shannan’s cause of death was listed as a drowning accident by New York's Suffolk County Police Department. However, an independent autopsy conducted by outside officials claimed she may have died due to possible strangulation.

Shannan Gilbert’s sister Sherre releases statement

Shannan’s sister Sherre released a statement on social media after Rex was arrested. “I want to express my deepest sympathy & prayers to the families & their loved ones that have been named as victims of the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK). Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthlemy, and Amber Lynn Costello. Their lives were cut short by this cruel heinous act of violence and no amount of justice, will ever bring them back. The pain, hurt & anger these families have had to deal with since these women first went missing is immense,” she wrote.

“I want to personally thank the media for keeping their story as well as Shannan’s alive all these years. They didn’t always get every thing we said correct and I didn’t always agree with the words they used but if not for them, many people wouldn’t have known these women, my sister or the other victims, which has garnered national and international attention all over the world,” she continued.

Sherre added, “Thank you to SCPD & the task force they developed for their continued efforts in capturing one of the most cunning serial killers of L.I. Even though SCPD ruled my sister’s death “a tragic accident” that’s not connected to LISK and a mere coincidence, the time, effort, and dedication my mom & I put into this case isn’t wasted.”