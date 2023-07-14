Long Island Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann calls himself 'troubleshooter' in interview, 11 years after killings | Watch

Rex Heuermann, a New York City architect, has been arrested in connection with the infamous "Gilgo Four" killings. Heuermann, known for his architectural prowess and self-proclaimed troubleshooter skills, bragged about his career in an interview that took place over a decade after the alleged murders. Architect Rex Heuermann arrested in the "Gilgo Four" can be seen in a video interview, bragging about his career and acting as a "troubleshooter."(Bonjour Realty)

The 19-minute video, originally posted by Bonjour Realty on Feb. 17, 2022, more than 11 years after the bodies of four women were found in 2010, showcases Heuermann discussing his extensive work history and his eponymous architecture firm, which catered to prestigious clients such as American Airlines and Catholic Charities. Heuermann proudly proclaimed himself as a troubleshooter, born and raised on Long Island. “I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987,” Heuermann, told the interviewer.

While emphasizing that he didn't directly work for the city, Heuermann referred to himself as a "facilitator" for out-of-town companies who found themselves intimidated by the complexities of New York City's regulations. Chuckling throughout the interview, he mockingly criticized city workers for their inability to comprehend their own codes and laws. He claimed that part of his job involved educating the city on these matters, showcasing his patience as his main skill.

‘It is persuasive enough when I need to persuade something,’ Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann said in the video about his favorite cabinet maker’s hammer. “Someone!” his interviewer joked.

According to his website, Heuermann also provided services to various city agencies, non-profit organizations, builders, developers, and individual building owners. His client list included notable names like Catholic Charities, the NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment, and American Airlines, among others.

The arrest of Rex Heuermann comes more than 11 years after the bodies of the "Gilgo Four" women were discovered wrapped in burlap along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach. Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and Megan Waterman, all victims of strangulation, are believed to have been murdered between 2007 and 2010.

Heuermann, 59, was apprehended by a special task force dedicated to investigating the Gilgo Beach murders. Sources reveal that he had been on the task force's radar for over a year and was ultimately linked to the crimes through DNA evidence. As authorities swarmed his residence in Massapequa Park, the arrest of the architect sent shockwaves through the community.

As the president of his own firm, RH Architecture Design, located on Fifth Avenue, Heuermann had been operating since 1994, six years prior to the Long Island murders. While investigations continue, Heuermann is specifically being scrutinized in relation to the "Gilgo Four" killings, distinct from the other six bodies discovered later, allegedly connected to the same case.

The Gilgo Beach murders shook Long Island and the nation, with a total of ten bodies eventually being found, including eight women, a toddler, and an unidentified male. The investigation into the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) began after the initial discoveries, starting with Melissa Barthelemy, an escort who had disappeared from the Bronx in 2009. All victims were discovered wrapped in burlap, triggering a manhunt for the perpetrator.