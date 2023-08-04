‘I heard what people said’: Rex Heuermann’s wife doesn't ‘want to walk down the street’ to avoid neighbours' gossip

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s wife has revealed that her neighbours want their Long Island home to be torn down. 59-year-old Asa Ellerup and her adult children returned to their Massapequa Park ranch home last week. She has now said she does not “want to walk down the street” as her neighbours allegedly gossip about her husband. “The neighbors want the house gone,” Asa told the Daily Mail. Asa Ellerup said she does not even have a bed to sleep in now (GoFundMe)

“Look, I don’t want to walk down the street. I heard what people said about us. I heard it,” she added. “I heard the other people in the neighborhood. They want the house bulldozed. Do you understand? Please, I can’t talk anymore.”

Asa had previously said that her two children, 26-year-old Victoria Heuermann and 33-year-old Christopher Sheridan, “cry themselves to sleep” after their father’s arrest. Asa said she does not even have a bed to sleep in now. “I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering,” according to New York Post. “Anxiety.”

‘My children cry themselves to sleep’

“My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep,” she added.

Asa’s daughter, Victoria, revealed she feels “not human” after the mess authorities left behind. Ellerup’s lawyer, Bob Macedonio, explain the statement, saying, “She meant what they’ve done to them and the family is not even human. They were just complete animals. They treated them like animals.”

“It’s the only thing I got,” Asa said of the house, adding that it is unlivable at present. “We did get another chair out from the basement and upstairs so me and my son can sit and talk. He’s so distraught and doesn’t understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him,” she added.

“But I said, ‘We’re together,'” Asa said. “‘That’s really what matters right now. That you and me are sitting here together and we will get through this.'”