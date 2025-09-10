Karan Aujla teaches Bhangra moves to Jimmy Fallon, grooves with him to Gabru; fans cheer ‘Punjabi cha gaye oye’

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is on a roll. Fresh off the release of his much-awaited album P-Pop Culture, the singer has now made his way to international television, lighting up Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. In a fun clip shared by the makers, Karan can be seen teaching Jimmy some bhangra moves, a moment that has fans cheering with pride. Karan Aujla and Jimmy Fallon perform Bhangra together.

Karan Aujla teaches Bhangra moves to Jimmy Fallon

On Wednesday, The Tonight Show posted a sweet video on its official Instagram page showing Jimmy following Karan Aujla’s bhangra steps. The video began with Jimmy greeting Karan with a warm hug. The singer was dressed in a traditional black kurta-pyjama with a matching sleeveless jacket. Karan then told Jimmy, “So I am going to teach you some bhangra today.”

Although Jimmy mentioned that he was not ready for it, saying “I am too stiff,” Karan went on to teach him some basic steps of bhangra. Hesitant at first, Jimmy quickly picked up the moves and was soon seen grooving with the singer to his latest track Gabru. The video won hearts online, with many appreciating the singer for making Punjab proud.

Fans flooded the comments section with love. One of the comments read, "Making us all proud!! Super excited to watch this episode." Another commented, "Proud moment." Another fan wrote, "Atleast he tried, Americans look so funny doing bhangra." Another comment read, "@karanaujla lifting the culture higher every time 🔥 teaching bhangra moves on Fallon stage." Another wrote, "Punjabi Cha Gaye Oye." Another comment read, "Punjabi pride hittin’ diff when Aujla steps up."

The singer dropped his third studio album, P-Pop Culture, in collaboration with long-time producer Ikky on 22 August 2025. The 11-track album was unveiled mid-concert at a sold-out arena show in Montreal. Aujla describes this as his most personal work yet, stating he “poured every ounce” of himself into the album after working tirelessly for two years.

Karan Aujla to perform at Rolling Loud India

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla is set to perform live for the first time at Rolling Loud India, scheduled for 23 November 2025 at Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The festival will also feature performances by Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Sambata, and others.