Jack Black's pants fall down in hilarious wardrobe malfunction on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch

Jack Black faced a hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show. As the 55-year-old was introduced by Jimmy Fallon, he made a rocker-style entry with a Minecraft-inspired red electric guitar. The School of Rock actor stopped by the show's band and pretended to play his instrument enthusiastically. But, when he walked up to the comedian, his pants fell down, drawing laughter from the audience. FILE PHOTO: Cast member Jack Black attends the world premiere of ''A Minecraft Movie'', in London, Britain, March 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo(REUTERS)

Jack Black's pants fall down in hilarious wardrobe malfunction on Tonight Show

Black seemed unbothered by the mishap as he proceeded to hug the talk show host before pulling his pants back up while shimmying his hips. “You bring the heat! You bring the energy!” Fallon told the actor, to which he quipped, “[I] didn’t bring a belt. That’s what I didn’t bring.” The Goosebumps star appeared on the show in support of his latest film, A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa, which is set to be released on Friday.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce has the sweetest reaction to brother Jason, wife Kylie's newborn, ‘Hey little muffin’

The veteran actor will also make an appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, making it his first hosting gig on the NBC show since 2005. Fallon pointed out the fact, with Black saying, “Dude, the first time I hosted - because I hosted thrice - I don’t want to hoot my own horn, thrice!” “I remember it was 25 years ago, and the musical guest was The Strokes,” he added.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox is allowing ex Machine Gun Kelly to ‘stay with her’ for this sweet reason

Elsewhere in the interview, Black discussed his first job - a video game commercial. “My first job was, yeah, for a game called ‘Pitfall’ on Atari,” he told Fallon, adding, “Very first video game for a home system. And it was like a jungle-themed video game, and the graphics were breakthrough at the time.” “It was like ‘Whoa, there’s an actual person!,’ And of course it’s super primitive.”