Travis Kelce has the sweetest reaction to brother Jason, wife Kylie's newborn, ‘Hey little muffin’

Travis Kelce has the sweetest reaction to Jason and Kylie Kelce's newborn daughter

“We just had a baby,” Jason, 37, told his younger brother during the episode, adding, “Do you want to see your new niece?” The Kansas City Chiefs star became excited as he admitted to having only seen her photo at the time. “Hey, little muffin,” Travis said as Kylie came in front of the camera holding the young one. “Look at you. Just hanging out with mom?” he added.

The 35-year-old athlete confessed that he did not even know the child's name and asked Jason if she was “still a nameless baby.” To which, Kylie said, “We had to fill out birth certificate paperwork. You could technically leave without it, but we wouldn’t remember to fill out the f**king paperwork.” The Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast host revealed that her husband “deada** refused to let” her name their daughter Finn.

However, Finn has since become the little girl's nickname. Travis continued to interact with his niece, saying, “You just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you. You happy to be out?” Jason then hilariously said, “How was Kylie's uterus?” The podcaster quipped, “Too comfy. We had to evict her.”

Jason and Kylie announced the birth of their fourth daughter in a social media post captioned, “Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. 3/30/25.” The couple has three older daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. Later on, Travis said that it was “lovely” meeting their newborn.