Fans think they have found NFL star Travis Kelce's doppelganger. Kelce, who is singer Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, will go down as one of the greatest football players of all time after winning three Super Bowls. Watch out Taylor! BF Travis Kelce has a doppelganger and he is famous too (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, is also a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, fans believe they have found another Kelce sibling, someone who plays in the NBA. The doppelganger is Sacramento Kings ace Jonas Valanciunas, who NBA and NFL enthusiasts believe has an uncanny resemblance to Travis Kelce.

NBACentral shared a side-by-side image of Valanciunas and Kelce, with many taking to the comment section to point out the resemblance between the two.

“Same exact facial hair & all lol,” one user wrote. “Thank you! They're the same person,” one user joked, while another wrote, “Could they be twins and not know it? In this crazy world, you never know. A DNA test is required at this point.”

“are they the same person or are y’all trynna trick me right now..?????” one user wrote. “Separated at birth,” one user said, while another wrote, “Are they twins?” One said, “I been said this, they gotta be long lost brothers”.

What Travis Kelce and Jonas Valanciunas said in the past

Back in 2017, Kelce had acknowledged the similarities. A person speculated on social media that if Kelce shaved his head, he and Valanciunas would start sharing unbelievable resemblance. Adding a touch of humour to the remark, the Chiefs tight end then wrote, "It's kinda scary. But if I was 7ft, life wouldn't be fair for guys in the NBA. [says everyone under 7-feet ever.]"

Valanciunas's teammate Trey Murphy previously shared a funny story on social media about Valanciunas's reaction to the similarities. Murphy and Valanciunas were at a bar, watching a game together, when Murphy pointed out that Valanciunas looked like Kelce. Embracing the comparison, Valanciunas rose to his feet and said, "Travis, we did it,” making everyone around them laugh, The Mirror reported.