Travis Kelce’s brother Jason says he lost all his money at Super Bowl 2025—Here’s what happened

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles center revealed he lost all his money at a casino before attending Super Bowl 2025, where the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory at Caesars Superdome on February 9.

Jason Kelce admits to losing his fortune at Super Bowl 2025

“I went to a New Heights party. I went to a [Chris] Stapleton concert,” Jason recalled. “Outside of that, I just lost all my money at the casino.”

Kelce, who retired in March after a 13-season career with the Eagles, admitted that his bad luck struck while playing craps.

“The casino was right next door, and since I won so much money last year in Las Vegas, I thought, ‘Let’s keep it rolling,’” he said. “Yup, didn’t work this time. It’s back to why I don’t normally go to the casino. It’s just like handing them money.”

He described an unlucky streak at the table, blaming one particular player for ruining his bets. “This guy was sitting down playing the ‘don’t pass’ line, killing it, just killing it… I wanted to kill this guy so bad,” Jason joked.

Worse than the game?

Despite the Chiefs’ tough loss, Jason claimed his experience at the craps table was even more brutal.

“To be honest, it was a bigger bloodbath than the game,” he said. “The craps table with Jason Kelce versus this guy was even more embarrassing.”

Travis, his younger brother and Chiefs tight end, laughed and replied, “I don’t know if it can get any more embarrassing than that.”

Though he may have lost money at the casino, Jason isn’t hurting financially. The six-time All-Pro center earned $82 million during his NFL career and has since transitioned into broadcasting.

In May, he joined ESPN as an analyst, signing a three-year, $24 million contract. He also hosted They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, a live show that aired on Friday nights throughout the latter half of the NFL season.

Travis Kelce reacts to Super Bowl loss

During the podcast, the Chiefs Tight End also reacted to their Super Bowl Loss. The Chiefs’ 40-22 loss crushed their hopes for an unprecedented three-peat.

“Just wasn’t our day,” Travis admitted. “Couldn’t find a lick of momentum. I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

The Eagles’ top-ranked defense dominated the Chiefs, keeping them scoreless until the third quarter and sacking quarterback Patrick Mahomes six-time.