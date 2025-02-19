Where do Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce stand on engagement? NFL star reconsiders retirement after Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are laying low in the post-Super Bowl phase. Sadly, the event didn’t result in a Kansas City Chiefs victory at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The pop superstar was also shut out at the 67th Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are believed to be taking a break away from the spotlight after the Super Bowl loss. (Getty Images via AFP)

Prior to the back-to-back losses, rumours flew high about the NFL star possibly going down on one knee and the power couple taking their relationship to the next level. The chatter took the other route when the new year didn’t bring them any good news at the biggest sporting and music events of the year. Speculations of the other sort started flying, with reports insinuating that Swift and Kelce would be taking a break.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce taking time off the spotlight

However, the couple ultimately didn’t entertain either of these extremes on both ends of the spectrum. Despite rumours of all sorts making headlines, the couple has chosen to go the other way. A source told Us Weekly that they’re filled with a “sense of relief” as they’re figuring out the next steps in their journey together.

“There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns,” said another source. The first source noted that the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was “hoping he’d end his career on a high” after a potential Super Bowl win.

However, the disappointing loss has got him “reconsidering what he wants moving forward.” On the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce confirmed that he wouldn’t be making any “crazy decisions” about retiring, especially since he has to consider his own motivations and his teammates. Travis said he’s “gonna take some time” to figure out what he wants to do on the sports front, taking into account the ‘wear and tear’ football has had on his body.

Another source says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't engaged yet, but could happen soon

A separate US Sun report, on the other hand, paints a different picture altogether. A person close to the athlete’s entourage told the outlet that he knows all about the engagement rumours and finds them “very funny.”

“He is just enjoying some time off from all the spotlights, and spending time with Taylor to enjoy simple things and get his energy back as the last year has been exhausting at many levels for him,” the source said.

As far as this person’s insight goes, there was no plan for the couple to get engaged right after the Super Bowl. They maintained that the pair was enjoying their time off the radar “watching their favourite shows and movies, cooking together, chilin’ and relaxing and enjoying each other’s presence and time.” As for the big proposal the insider said, “No, Travis hasn’t asked her hand yet. It will come, but it hasn’t happened yet.”