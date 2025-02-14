Travis Kelce focus on Chiefs' comeback after Super Bowl loss, ‘already thinking’ about next season: Report

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes were on Travis Kelce, who appeared visibly shaken by the defeat. Amid speculation about his future in the NFL, including rumours of a possible retirement, a source close to the player revealed to the US Sun that Kelce is “already thinking” about next season with the Chiefs and has no retirement plans yet. Travis Kelce, shaken by the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss, is focused on next season and has no retirement plans. (Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni think settlement talks would be ‘premature’

Kelce has his eyes set on next season’s win

An insider shared with the media outlet that Kelce is “already thinking” about Chief’s win in teh next season and is “super motivated” to set foot back on the field despite the Super Bowl loss. The source added that the football player appeared “hungry” for better results in the seasons to come.

The source claimed, “He isn’t going to retire. He wants to win more Super Bowls. His goal is to play three more seasons. … He still feels that he can play at the highest level for three seasons, and I am sure that if he decides to stay with the Chiefs at the end of his current contract, there will be no issues extending his deal.” They noted that Kelce is aware that “the next season has to be perfect.” The insider continued, “He is desperate to make the Chiefs make history again.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift steps in to comfort Travis Kelce as he copes with ‘difficult’ Super Bowl loss

Kelce says no to ‘crazy decisions’ for future games

On his podcast, New Heights, Kelce opened up about the Chiefs' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss, reflecting on the emotional aftermath of the game. He shared his thoughts on how football can "humble" players in an instant, and for the Chiefs, that humbling moment came in the form of their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs tight end player said, “It’s a tough pill to swallow, man. Every time we felt like we made a big play or we got something going, a penalty would happen, or we’d be going backwards. Then, on top of that, just not executing the play calls. It wasn’t the play calls. It was the cumulative effort of everybody just not finding a way to get it done, man. To happen on the biggest stage sucks, but to have it happen for the second time of my career on the biggest stage, it’s a tough pill to swallow," as reported by Cheatsheet.

Talking about his future with the NFL, Kelce assured that he is not “making any crazy decisions” just yet. He added, “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year. Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can that I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing.”