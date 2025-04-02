Megan Fox is allowing ex Machine Gun Kelly to ‘stay with her’ for this sweet reason

Megan Fox's living situation has changed after welcoming her first child with Machine Gun Kelly. The Rap Devil crooner announced the birth of his and the Transformers star's baby girl in a social media post on Thursday. Despite breaking up with her 34-year-old ex shortly after getting pregnant, she is “letting” him “stay with her” for one sweet reason, according to a Page report. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first child together last week(X)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly intend to ‘peacefully’ co-parent their baby girl

Fox called it quits with Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, last year. However, a source told the outlet that the exes have “every intention of peacefully co-parenting their baby girl together.” The insider revealed that although they are “not living together,” the Jennifer's Body star has allowed the Bad Things singer to “stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible.”

The source further told the outlet that Fox and Kelly “don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now.” The Bloody Valentine hitmaker was

“there in the delivery room when their daughter was born,” the insider added. His sister, Kristi, was also by the Till Death star's side when the baby was born.

Last week, Kelly announced the birth of his and Fox's first child together with an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white clip of his and the newborn's hands. “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he captioned the post and confirmed her birth date, writing, “3/27/25.” The rocker is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Casie, who he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon in 2009, while Fox has three sons: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.