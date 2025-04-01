Machine Gun Kelly clarifies the confusion around his daughter's name with Megan Fox: Her mom is gonna tell you the name

American model-actor Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) have welcomed a new baby, but they’re keeping her name under wraps for now. The “Emo Girl” singer announced the birth of their daughter on March 27, referring to her as “our little celestial seed.” Some fans speculated that this might be her actual name, prompting MGK to set the record straight. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly(Twitter)

“Wait guys,” he wrote in a March 31 Instagram Stories post alongside a screenshot of a social media name announcement, “her name isn’t Celestial Seed.” Addressing when they might reveal the real name, the 34-year-old musician—whose real name is Colson Baker—added, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Although Megan and MGK, who ended their engagement in December after two years together, are keeping their daughter’s name private for now, they did share a special detail about her birth. MGK revealed that he and Travis Barker created a custom musical score for the occasion. “We composed the score of the birth,” he shared in a March 27 Instagram Stories post. “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

The newborn joins MGK’s 15-year-old daughter Casie, from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon, as well as Megan’s children—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—from her marriage to Brian Austin Green. However, the blended family dynamic took a turn on the day of the birth when Brian publicly addressed tension between himself and MGK.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born,” MGK reportedly wrote in a direct message, according to a screenshot Brian posted to Instagram Stories before quickly deleting it. “You chose the wrong one to f--k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”

Brian, 51, responded with humour, adding a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio. “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad,” he wrote over the screenshot. “Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next.”