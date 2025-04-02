Harrison Ford spotted kissing wife Calista Flockhart before subway ride in NYC

Harrison Ford was recently spotted packing on PDA with his wife in a rare outing. On Monday, the Hollywood veteran was photographed kissing Calista Flockhart goodbye before boarding a subway in New York City. The outing marked the first time in years that the 82-year-old actor travelled via subway, New York Post reported. US actor Harrison Ford arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)(AFP)

Harrison Ford spotted kissing wife before riding subway in NYC

For the rare outing, Ford donned a light blue shirt with navy blue jeans and black boots. He also wore black frame glasses. He was photographed kissing Flockhart on the platform before she rushed to catch her express Downtown 2 train, per the outlet.

The 60-year-old sported a grey sweater, blue jeans, a blue hat and a black face mask. Flockhart was also carrying a black bag with her. In the photos obtained by the outlet, she and Ford were seen together before they got on their respective rides.

In addition to the sweet PDA photos, Ford was also photographed while riding the subway. He sat next to a woman in pink and spoke to her during the ride, revealing that it was the first time in several years that he had taken the subway.

The couple's Monday outing marked Ford's first public appearance since he stepped down as Oscars presenter last month due to health issues. A representative for him told the outlet that the actor was diagnosed with shingles.

Days before his diagnosis, Ford attended the 2025 SAG Awards, where he participated in a lighthearted skit alongside his Shrinking co-star, Jessica Williams. The duo shared a heartfelt moment on stage, during which Williams playfully teased Ford for chewing food at an inopportune time.